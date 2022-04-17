30 new COVID-19 cases logged across Tamil Nadu

Chennai accounts for 19 new infections, the highest among the districts

As many as 30 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, including 19 in Chennai, in the past 24 hours. Till date, 34,53,263 persons in the State have tested positive. In a day, 14,469 persons were tested for the infection. The State did not record any deaths. Currently, 231 persons are under treatment across the State.

While Chennai accounted for the highest number of new infections, the neighbouring district of Chengalpattu reported four fresh cases. Two of those have been hospitalised. Districts such as Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi each recorded one fresh case.

Two persons, one each in Kancheepuram and another person in Vellore, are in intensive care units. Besides, six persons are on oxygen support, including three in Kancheepuram district.

In Chennai 1,820 persons were tested in a day, and 13 persons were discharged after being declared to have recovered from the infection. In the district, 7,51,285 persons have been infected so far while 7,42,118 have recovered. As on date, 99 persons are under treatment, and till date, 9,068 persons have succumbed to the infection.

Across the State, 24 more persons were discharged, taking the tally of those who have recovered so far to 34,15,007.

Till date, 5,04,377 citizens aged over 60 and 1,28,546 children aged below 12 have been infected. Among the 13 to 59-year-old population, a total of 28,20,340 persons have been infected so far.