30 new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,369 with 30 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 19,848 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 180. The district's death toll is 341.

In Ranipet district, 9 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,981. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,491, with four new cases on Thursday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 10 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,222. Out of this, 18,852 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 87.