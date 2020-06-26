30 new cases in UT

The Union Territory registered 30 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Karaikal, on Friday.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that the new cases were confirmed during the RT-PCR tests on 590 samples during the last 24 hours.

While 27 patients were admitted to IGMCRI, three patients have been admitted to the GH in Karaikal.

The active cases stand at 322, while 203 were treated and discharged. So far, 14,267 samples had been tested in the U.T. and the results of only 261 samples were pending.

The Health Minister reiterated his appeal to the public to minimise going outdoors and to adhere to social distancing and PPE norms as Puducherry had been witnessing not less than 25 cases on an average every day. He noted that there was still crowding at vegetable/meat markets and urged people to avoid visiting markets every day, and instead restrict visits to once or twice a week, during the pandemic.

S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said that 17 areas were declared containment zones, while eight were delisted. Besides, patients were shifted to the Government Dental College and to a private hospital to ease the load at IGMCRI, he added.

The IGMCRI is treating 210 patients and Jipmer 87 while Karaikal GH has 21 cases, Mahe and Yanam one each, while two cases were being treated in Cuddalore and Chidambaram.