30 new cases in UT

The Union Territory registered 30 new COVID-19 cases, including three in Karaikal, on Friday.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that the new cases were confirmed during the RT-PCR tests on 590 samples during the last 24 hours.
While 27 patients were admitted to IGMCRI, three patients have been admitted to the GH in Karaikal.
The active cases stand at 322, while 203 were treated and discharged. So far, 14,267 samples had been tested in the U.T. and the results of only 261 samples were pending.
The Health Minister reiterated his appeal to the public to minimise going outdoors and to adhere to social distancing and PPE norms as Puducherry had been witnessing not less than 25 cases on an average every day. He noted that there was still crowding at vegetable/meat markets and urged people to avoid visiting markets every day, and instead restrict visits to once or twice a week, during the pandemic.
S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said that 17 areas were declared containment zones, while eight were delisted. Besides, patients were shifted to the Government Dental College and to a private hospital to ease the load at IGMCRI, he added.
The IGMCRI is treating 210 patients and Jipmer 87 while Karaikal GH has 21 cases, Mahe and Yanam one each, while two cases were being treated in Cuddalore and Chidambaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath