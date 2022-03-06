₹30 lakh worth cardamom seized by Marine Police in Thoothukudi

The surveillance team found bags containing the spices abandoned at an isolated spot

The Marine Police and Q Branch sleuths seized 14 bags of cardamom weighing 550 kg near the beach in the early hours of Sunday.

The surveillance team of police said the bags were left abandoned at an isolated spot. A senior officer told reporters that the cardamom was worth about ₹30 lakh and probably, it might have been intended for Sri Lanka.

The police also said that in another incident, during the patrol, they intercepted a goods vehicle and as many as seven persons were loading consignment. They found ganja was stashed inside the bags.

The ganja, weighing 450 kg, was to be handed over to a fisherman who was to have ferried it on his vessel to another agent at around 10 nautical miles.

The police seized the vehicle and also took nine mobile phones from the accused. A case has been registered and further investigation was on.