30 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹90 crore seized in train at Madurai

March 01, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - MADURAI

This is the second seizure of the narcotic drug in Madurai this month; the police have detained one suspect for interrogation

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force personnel seen carrying a box containing methamphetamine, seized from passenger by sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, at the Madurai railway station on March 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

In a huge haul, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, seized 30 kg of methamphetamine, and arrested a man from Chennai at the Madurai railway station on Friday, February 29, 2024. 

This is the second seizure of the drug in the city this month, after the Madurai City Police seized over 800 grams of methamphetamine from a house in K.K. Nagar last week. 

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DRI sleuths tracked a suspect who was travelling in the Sengottai-bound Pothigai Express from Chennai. Assisted by Railway Protection Force personnel, the DRI sleuths detained the suspect when he came out of the station. The sleuths seized two bags from him, in which they reportedly found 30 kg of the narcotic drug, methamphetamine. 

The seized drugs are believed to be worth over ₹90 crore. 

After an initial interrogation on the railway station premises, the DI sleuths took the suspect in for further interrogation. The source of the drugs, from whom it was bought and its destination are being investigated.

