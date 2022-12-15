  1. EPaper
30 held in drive against ganja in Cuddalore, drugs, banned tobacco products seized

A total of 49 cases have been registered in the district, in the drive held from December 11 to 14, police said

December 15, 2022 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 30 persons and seized 720 grams of ganja and 20 kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco products from their possession in a special drive against ganja and gutkha.

According to a press release, the raids were conducted across the district from December 11 to 14, on the instructions of Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan.

Besides apprehending those involved in the smuggling of the contraband, the teams have also identified some of the sources of supply and arrested a few of those involved. The drive was launched in areas falling under the limits of the seven police sub-divisions to check the illegal transportation and sale of narcotic substances especially ganja, and to mount surveillance on those involved in its sale so as to pursue them.

A total of 49 cases were registered during the drive. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

