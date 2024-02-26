GIFT a SubscriptionGift
30 government arts colleges function with in-charge principals 

Permanent principals will cut expenses to the department, say professors. When principal posts fall vacant in colleges, the Higher Education Department deputes an associate professor from the college to function as an in-charge principal. Such persons are also given a financial incentive. A principal’s salary in a grade I college is ₹1.44 lakh and in grade II colleges, it is ₹1.31 lakh.  

February 26, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI 

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha

As many as 30 government arts and science colleges are functioning with in-charge principals. Among them, 14 are Grade I colleges, with over 2,000 students and offering more than four postgraduate courses. One of the colleges is Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, here. 

At the beginning of the year, only 13 colleges did not have a principal when the erstwhile director of college education G. Geetha, who was also the principal of the Thiruvarur College, was suspended in January, and the post became vacant.

When principal posts fall vacant in colleges, the Higher Education Department deputes an associate professor from the college to function as an in-charge principal. Such persons are also given a financial incentive. A principal’s salary in a grade I college is ₹1.44 lakh and in grade II colleges, it is ₹1.31 lakh.  

Through a government order in 2022, the DCE had permitted an in-charge principal to an additional income amounting to 20% of their current gross salary or 50% of the principal’s pay, whichever is less. 

“By not appointing permanent principals the government is losing several lakhs of rupees,” said a government college professor. “An in-charge principal in a grade 1 college would earn as much as ₹40,000 more. Whereas if the department were to appoint a permanent principal only the salary component due to the post would be paid,” explained a government college professor.  

At one time in 2022, the department had appointed in-charge principals in nine colleges. Some of them held the post for as many as nine months. This resulted in the department having to spend several lakhs of rupees, say government college professors.

S. Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association, said the association had requested the Higher Education Department to appoint permanent principals to the vacant posts. “We have met the DCE and the Secretary and they have assured us that permanent principals will be appointed soon,” he said.

