30 fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu

A total of 6,45,59,038 persons have been tested using the RT­PCR method in the State so far.

A total of 30 fresh infections of COVID-19 were reported in the State from among the 22,070 persons people who were tested. However, no deaths due to infection were recorded in the past 24 hours.

As many as 25 districts did not report any new case of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday whereas seven districts logged at least one case each. They include Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Kanniyakumari, Erode and Dindigul.

Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, and Thanjavur districts each reported two new infections. In Chennai, 12 more persons were infected and in neighbouring Tiruvallur four new cases were reported.

Some districts such as Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Sivagangai and Theni are COVID-free.

In Chennai, 16 more persons were discharged after being declared to have recovered from the infection. As on date 110 persons are under treatment. As many as 7,51,154 persons have been infected so far in the district of which 7,41,976 persons have recovered.

Till date 6,45,59,038 persons have been tested using RT-PCR, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.