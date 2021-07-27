30 fresh cases reported in Vellore district

VELLORE

27 July 2021 01:54 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,921, with 30 new cases reported on Monday.

While 46,453 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 374. The death toll is 1,094.

In Ranipet district, 25 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 41,863. In Tirupattur district, 26 new cases took the total figure to 28,153.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 69 fresh cases took the total number of cases to 51,811. Of them, 50,398 have been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 777.