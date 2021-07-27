Tamil Nadu

30 fresh cases reported in Vellore district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,921, with 30 new cases reported on Monday.

While 46,453 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 374. The death toll is 1,094.

In Ranipet district, 25 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally to 41,863. In Tirupattur district, 26 new cases took the total figure to 28,153.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 69 fresh cases took the total number of cases to 51,811. Of them, 50,398 have been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 777.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 2:55:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/30-fresh-cases-reported-in-vellore-district/article35551350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY