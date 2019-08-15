₹30 cr. for the Nilgiris as immediate assistance

In view of the loss to infrastructure due to heavy rain, floods and landslips in the Nilgiris, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ₹30 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards immediate relief operations in the district.

The Chief Minister also announced compensation to human habitations affected by the natural disaster. A total of 1,225 partially-damaged huts and 296 completely destroyed huts would get a compensation of ₹5,000 and ₹4,100 respectively.

The completely destroyed huts would be replaced with new houses under the Green House Scheme, he announced.

While families of five persons, who died in the calamity were given a solatium of ₹10 lakh each, the same sum would be announced for another person, who died in a rain-related incident recently.

A total of 11 persons injured in the calamity would be granted compensation from the SDRF.

Mr. Palaniswami, who chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review operations underway in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore district, also instructed officials to draft a report to the Centre through various departments, ascertaining the losses incurred in infrastructure and other fields due to the natural disaster.