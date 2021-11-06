30 arrested for job scams, 58 cases booked

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 00:41 IST

Police launched special drive at the behest of Chief Minister

The police arrested 30 persons for involvement in job frauds as part of “operation scam” — a special drive to weed out such instances of cheating. Fifty eight cases have been filed.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu to take stringent action against fraudsters who cheat job aspirants.

Following this, the police had launched a special drive.

A press release from the office of the DGP said the fraudsters had received money from job aspirants with promises to get them jobs in government departments, railways and banks and went on to cheat them.

The accused, who were arrested on Wednesday, included the personal assistant of former minister O.S. Manian, Seshadri from Thanjavur, former MLA Parithi Ilamvazhuthi’s wife Rani Elizabeth, Harinath, who claimed to be influential with former minister K.A. Sengottaiyan and Education Department and Kannan, a secretariat staff.

All the 30 accused were arrested on Wednesday and lodged in prisons.Public have been asked to be vigilant and not to fall prey to such fraudsters.

The public can contact police headquarters control room at 044-28447701 and 28447703 (Fax), 9498105411(WhatsApp) and State police control room at 044-23452359 or city police grievance cell at 044-23452380 for getting information on the persons who cheated job aspirants.