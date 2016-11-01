3 youths arrested for forcing boy to drink liquor

Police on Sunday arrested three youths on the charge of forcing a nine-year-old boy to drink liquor at Thenpathi near Sirkali on Saturday.

The youths also recorded their act on their mobile phones.

E. Aravind (21), C. Madhubalan (21) and M. Dinesh (24) were consuming alcohol at Agarathirukolakka Street in Thenpathi.

They forcibly took the boy who was playing nearby and compelled him to drink liquor.

They had asked him to dance and sing obscene songs, which they recorded on their mobile phones.

When the boy’s mother came to know of it, she reprimanded the youths, but they threatened her.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s father, the Sirkazhi police registered a case under Section 294 (b) (singing obscene song or ballad), Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) and Sec 506 (ii) (Criminal intimidation).

The police produced the trio before the Judicial Magistrate in Sirkazhi who remanded them to judicial custody.