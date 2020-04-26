3 years in jail for blocking funeral

The government, in a press release, said the ordinance was promulgated to prevent incidents of people protesting or obstructing the last rites of those who died from complications of the disease.

“As per this ordinance, persons who prevent or try to prevent the conduct of the last rites in an honourable manner, has been criminalised and is punishable under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 with a fine and imprisonment of a minimum one year and a maximum of three years,” the government said.

The ordinance comes after two instances of the public blocking the last rites and using violence to prevent the last rites of those who died due to COVID-19. The Tamil Nadu government has promulgated an ordinance to punish people who prevent burial or cremation of those who die due to COVID-19 with a minimum imprisonment of one year and a maximum of three.

The government, in a press release, said the ordinance was promulgated to prevent incidents of people protesting or obstructing the last rites of those who died from complications of the disease.

“As per this ordinance, persons who prevent or try to prevent the conduct of the last rites in an honourable manner, has been criminalised and is punishable under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 with a fine and imprisonment of a minimum one year and a maximum of three years,” the government said.

The ordinance comes after two instances of the public blocking the last rites and using violence to prevent the last rites of those who died due to COVID-19.