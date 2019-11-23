Three-year jail for ex-DMK MLA in attempt to murder case

Former DMK MLA from Tiruvarur, A. Asokan, has been sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment by a special court, which convicted him of attempting to murder his second wife, Hema, four years ago at his house in Pattinampakkam.

On December 6, 2015, Ms. Hema went to Kotturpuram to help flood-hit people. She was accompanied by Sathish, who worked with her husband. When they returned at night, Mr. Asokan was enraged seeing her with Mr. Sathish, police said. Mr. Asokan asked her to leave the house. When she hesitated, he shot at her twice but she managed to escape.

Based on Ms. Hema’s complaint, Mr. Asokan was arrested by the Pattinampakkam police. The trial was transferred out of the Mahila Court to a special court for exclusive trial of cases relating to present and former elected representatives.

After a long trial, J. Shanthi, Special Judge-II, found Mr. Asokan guilty and sentenced him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment.