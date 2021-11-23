3 women in critical condition after balcony collapses

Three women were injured critically after a huge balcony of a 40-year-old building in Perambur collapsed on Monday due to rain.

The single-storey house, belonging to Rajesh, is located in Sabapathy Nagar in Perambur and was built in the late 1970s.

Police said the owner had built a 30-foot balcony protruding from the building. On Monday morning, after a sudden downpour, the rainwater stagnated on the balcony. While the three women were standing on the balcony, it collapsed to the ground. Residents in the ground floor were stuck inside due to debris.

The women were identified as Sudha, 40, Mohana, 42, and Jayalakshmi, 61. They were rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and evacuated 10 people from the first and ground floors.