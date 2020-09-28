3 teenagers booked under POCSO Act

KRISHNAGIRI

28 September 2020 00:42 IST

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against three teenagers for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and for uploading a video of the act on the internet. The Gurubarapalli police are investigating.

According to the police, a Class XI student from a government school here was in relationship with his junior from the same school. Earlier this month, the teenager reportedly lured the girl with false promises and took her to an isolated place near Pedapanur. The teenager along with his friend had allegedly sexually assaulted her and filmed the incident, the police said.

The boys had shown the video to another friend and he allegedly published the video on the internet.

Advertising

Advertising

The video went viral and had come to the notice of the victim’s parents. Based on complaint of the victim’s parents, the police have arrested the accused.