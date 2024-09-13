3 suffer burns as fire breaks out at house in Arakkonam

:

Three persons including two women suffered burn injuries after fire broke out in their house in Modhur village, near Arakkonam town, on Friday.

The victims were identified as S. Chinnakulanthai, 72; K. Devan, 42; and R. Tulasi, 20.

When Chinnakulanthai went to turn on the switch in the kitchen, she noticed a spark from the electrical board. Subsequently, a few petrol bottles kept below the board caught fire. The incident took place around 9.30 a.m.

As she cried for help, the fire engulfed the kitchen, which is around 100 sq.ft. Her relatives Devan and Tulasi, who came to her rescue toosustained burn injuries.

The house owner and son of Chinnakulanthai, S. Ramakrishnan, and neighbours rushed to the kitchen and tried to douse the fire. They alerted Arakkonam Taluk police and fire fighters.

A six-member team led by S. Vijayakumar, Station Fire Officer, rushed to the spot and fought for around 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The injured were shifted to Government Taluk Hospital where doctors said they sustained around 25-30% burns.

The police said electrical short circuit might have led to the fire. A case has been registered. A probe is under way.