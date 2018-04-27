3 students drown near Pune

Three students from a Chennai-based school drowned in the backwaters of Mulshi dam, 45 km from Pune on Wednesday.
Danish Raja, Santhosh K. and Sarvanna, all aged 13, studying at the ECI Matriculation Higher School in Tondiarpet, were part of a three-day camp near Mulshi’s Katarkhadak village.
In all, 20 students from Chennai, including four girls, were accompanied by four teachers for the camp at the ‘Jackuline School of Thought’ in Katarkhadak village.
Following the incident, the Inspector of Matriculation Schools initiated an inquiry with the school management. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital in Paud.
