Tamil Nadu

3 patients die near triage zone at Salem

Three COVID-19 patients, who were waiting in ambulances at the triage zone of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, died on Wednesday.

Sources in the hospital said that a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were waiting in ambulances while a 35-year-old woman was waiting in an autorickshaw near the zone. All three patients died before being admitted to the hospital. Earlier on May 4, three COVID-19 patients had died while waiting in the zone.

However, Dean R. Murugeshan said he was unaware of the incident but added that all the 800 beds in the COVID-19 block were occupied.

Dr. Murugeshan said though private hospitals had been asked not to send patients without confirming bed availability here, they continued to do so.

