3 Olive Ridley turtles found dead in Villupuram
They were spotted on the stretch between Bommayarpalayam and Pillaichavadi coasts
The carcasses of three Olive Ridley turtles were found washed ashore near Bommayarpalayam on Sunday.
A group of youth were on their daily morning walk on the beach when they spotted the carcasses of the turtles on the stretch between Bommayarpalayam and Pillaichavadi coasts.
A Forest Department official said that one of the turtles had cuts on its flippers and the carapace. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem will be conducted and the carcasses will be buried on the shore, he said.
The nesting season of Olive Ridleys listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is from January to March and the turtles could have arrived to the shore to lay eggs.