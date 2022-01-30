Tamil Nadu

3 Olive Ridley turtles found dead in Villupuram

One of the turtles which was found dead near the Bommayarpalayam coast in Villupuram district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The carcasses of three Olive Ridley turtles were found washed ashore near Bommayarpalayam on Sunday.

A group of youth were on their daily morning walk on the beach when they spotted the carcasses of the turtles on the stretch between Bommayarpalayam and Pillaichavadi coasts.

A Forest Department official said that one of the turtles had cuts on its flippers and the carapace. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A post-mortem will be conducted and the carcasses will be buried on the shore, he said.

The nesting season of Olive Ridleys listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is from January to March and the turtles could have arrived to the shore to lay eggs.


