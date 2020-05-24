3 more COVID-19 cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

24 May 2020 00:46 IST

With three more COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Saturday, the tally of infected persons in the Union Territory has gone up to 41. Of the total cases reported, 14 have recovered fully and there are currently 27 active cases, including two from Tamil Nadu admitted at Jipmer, a Health Department official said.

The latest cases were reported from Vadamangalam, Kurumampet and Velmurugan Nagar. All three persons were under the watch of the Health Department after they came in contact with COVID-19 patients, the official said. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to declare Puducherry region a red zone considering the rise in number of patients.

In a statement, AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said that around 10 cases were reported in the last three days. Instead of declaring the region as a red zone in order to ensure more stringent measures were in place to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the government was more keen to open liquor outlets, the AIADMK leader said.

