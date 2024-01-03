GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹3 lakh incentive for construction worker’s daughter

January 03, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C.V. Ganesan on Wednesday handed over ₹3,00,000 incentive to Selvi Nandini, daughter of a construction worker Saravanakumar, from Dindigul.

Nandini had scored 600 out of 600 in the Plus Two examinations and her father is a member of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. 

Mr. Ganesan said the amount could cover the expenses on books, special tuition, transport charges and clothes. The amount was released from the fund of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

