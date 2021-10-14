₹3 lakh ex-gratia given to kin of 32 police personnel

CHENNAI

14 October 2021 01:46 IST

Assistance given from CM’s Relief Fund

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday handed over a relief of ₹3 lakh each to the families of 32 police personnel who died on various occasions.

The money was given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the bereaved families of police personnel who lost their lives due to various reasons including ill-health. The relief was recently sanctioned to 32 police personnel who died in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Mr. Jiwal handed over demand drafts to families of the police personnel at Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery. Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters J.Loganathan, Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarter, B.Shamoondeshwari were present.

