Tamil NaduTIRUCHI 06 October 2020 10:36 IST
Comments
3 killed in accident on Tiruchi-Namakkal highway
Updated: 06 October 2020 10:36 IST
Car, lorry collide head-on in Umayalpuram
Three people were killed and four others injured when their car and a lorry collided head-on in Umayalpuram on the Tiruchi-Namakkal highway late on Monday.
The occupants of the car were on their way to Kumbakonam from Salem district. Police identified the deceased as Prabhu, Sathishkumar and Palanisamy.
The injured — Rajalingam, Gopal, Prabhakar and Mani — have been referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...