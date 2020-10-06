3 killed in accident on Tiruchi-Namakkal highway

Car, lorry collide head-on in Umayalpuram

Three people were killed and four others injured when their car and a lorry collided head-on in Umayalpuram on the Tiruchi-Namakkal highway late on Monday.

The occupants of the car were on their way to Kumbakonam from Salem district. Police identified the deceased as Prabhu, Sathishkumar and Palanisamy.

The injured — Rajalingam, Gopal, Prabhakar and Mani — have been referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.