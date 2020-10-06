Tamil Nadu

3 killed in accident on Tiruchi-Namakkal highway

Three people were killed and four others injured when their car and a lorry collided head-on in Umayalpuram on the Tiruchi-Namakkal highway late on Monday.

The occupants of the car were on their way to Kumbakonam from Salem district. Police identified the deceased as Prabhu, Sathishkumar and Palanisamy.

The injured — Rajalingam, Gopal, Prabhakar and Mani — have been referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 10:37:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/3-killed-in-accident-on-tiruchi-namakkal-highway/article32779679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story