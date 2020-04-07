‘3 doctors have tested positive in Tamil Nadu’

Three doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu so far, according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, she said all three, including a railway doctor, had come into contact with persons connected to the single source event (a conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi). While two of them were from Thoothukudi, the third was from Erode, she said later in the day.

Thai link

According to the Health Department, the 29-year-old railway doctor had come into contact with a 63-year-old person, a co-traveller of two Thailand nationals who later tested positive, at the Erode Railway Station.

When asked if any of the staff deployed at airports had tested positive for COVID-19, she said two or three persons who worked at the airport had tested positive.

One of them hailed from Kanniyakumari, she said.