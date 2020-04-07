Tamil Nadu

‘3 doctors have tested positive in Tamil Nadu’

Three doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu so far, according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, she said all three, including a railway doctor, had come into contact with persons connected to the single source event (a conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi). While two of them were from Thoothukudi, the third was from Erode, she said later in the day.

Thai link

According to the Health Department, the 29-year-old railway doctor had come into contact with a 63-year-old person, a co-traveller of two Thailand nationals who later tested positive, at the Erode Railway Station.

When asked if any of the staff deployed at airports had tested positive for COVID-19, she said two or three persons who worked at the airport had tested positive.

One of them hailed from Kanniyakumari, she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:20:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/3-doctors-have-tested-positive-in-tamil-nadu/article31283814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY