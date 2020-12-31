3 Dikshithars booked for assaulting Tamil Desiya Munnani functionary

CUDDALORE

31 December 2020 12:29 IST

V.R. Balasubramanian, district secretary of Tamil Desiya Munnani, alleged that the Dikshithars assaulted and verbally abused him

The Chidambaram town police have registered a case against three Dikshithars of Sri Natarajar temple, officially known as Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram, for assaulting a functionary of the Tamil Desiya Munnani.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Vardhan Dikshithar, Muthu Dikshithar and Somu Dikshithar under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song or ballad or words, in or near any public place), 353 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC based on a complaint given by V.R. Balasubramanian, district secretary of Tamil Desiya Munnani.

Balasubramanian, in his complaint, alleged that the Dikshithars assaulted and verbally abused him when he attempted to take ‘aarti’ while the presiding deity Lord Natarajar and goddess Sivagamasundari were being taken in a palanquin to the thousand-pillar mandapam during the ‘Arudra Darshan’ fete on Wednesday night.

The Chidambaram police are investigating. Meanwhile, the Tamil Desiya Munnani has demanded the arrest of the Dikshithars in connection with the incident.