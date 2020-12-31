3 Dikshithars booked for assaulting Tamil Desiya Munnani functionary

The Chidambaram town police have registered a case against three Dikshithars of Sri Natarajar temple, officially known as Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram, for assaulting a functionary of the Tamil Desiya Munnani.
According to the police, a case has been registered against Vardhan Dikshithar, Muthu Dikshithar and Somu Dikshithar under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song or ballad or words, in or near any public place), 353 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC based on a complaint given by V.R. Balasubramanian, district secretary of Tamil Desiya Munnani.
Balasubramanian, in his complaint, alleged that the Dikshithars assaulted and verbally abused him when he attempted to take ‘aarti’ while the presiding deity Lord Natarajar and goddess Sivagamasundari were being taken in a palanquin to the thousand-pillar mandapam during the ‘Arudra Darshan’ fete on Wednesday night.
The Chidambaram police are investigating. Meanwhile, the Tamil Desiya Munnani has demanded the arrest of the Dikshithars in connection with the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath