3-day weightlifting championship for men and women inaugurated

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, inaugurated the three-day Tamil Nadu State Senior/Junior/Youth Weightlifting Championship for men and women 2024-25 at its campus in Vellore on Friday.

According to a press release, Mr. Viswanathan, who was also the founding president of Vellore District Weightlifting Association, urged Centre and State Governments to give more priority to sports so that India can secure more medals in international sporting events like the Olympics. “VIT is ready to support the government’s initiative as we also give priority to sports and academics,” he said.

As many as 300 girls and 350 boys from various districts in the State are taking part in the championship, which is organised by the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association.

G. V. Selvam, Vice President of VIT, President of Vellore District Weightlifting Association, and other office bearers of the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association and Vellore District Weightlifting Association were present, the release said.

