ADVERTISEMENT

3-day weightlifting championship for men and women inaugurated

Published - August 11, 2024 01:23 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology, G. Viswanathan inaugurated the three-day Tamil Nadu State Senior/Junior/Youth Weightlifting Championship for men and women at its Vellore campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, inaugurated the three-day Tamil Nadu State Senior/Junior/Youth Weightlifting Championship for men and women 2024-25 at its campus in Vellore on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Mr. Viswanathan, who was also the founding president of Vellore District Weightlifting Association, urged Centre and State Governments to give more priority to sports so that India can secure more medals in international sporting events like the Olympics. “VIT is ready to support the government’s initiative as we also give priority to sports and academics,” he said.

As many as 300 girls and 350 boys from various districts in the State are taking part in the championship, which is organised by the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association.

G. V. Selvam, Vice President of VIT, President of Vellore District Weightlifting Association, and other office bearers of the Tamil Nadu State Weightlifting Association and Vellore District Weightlifting Association were present, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US