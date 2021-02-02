3-day meet on nanoscience and nanotechnology begins

CHENNAI

02 February 2021 02:37 IST

2,400 participants expected to take part in over 70 sessions

The sixth international conference on nanoscience and nanotechnology was inaugurated virtually at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, on Monday.

The institute’s Department of Physics and Nanotechnology organised the biennial conference in association with Shizuoka University-Japan, National Chiao Tung University (NCTU)-Taiwan, GNS Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS) Science-New Zealand, University of Rome Tor Vergata-Italy, RMIT University-Australia, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)-India, Asian Consortium on Computational Materials Science (ACCMS), Indian Physics Association (IPA), Materials Research Society of India (MRSI), Indian Carbon Society (ICS)-India and Springer Nature.

The three-day meet will have 2,400 participants and over 70 sessions with speakers from several countries.

Recent trends

It aims at providing a platform for researchers and scientists to assess recent trends and developments.

Scientific sessions include low-dimensional and 2D materials, surfaces and thin films, nanocomposites and catalysts, and multifunctional nanomaterials.

SRMIST Vice Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti spoke about the emerging research and development in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Pro V-C C. Muthamizhchelvan released the conference proceedings.

Ashutosh Sharma, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, who delivered the inaugural address on the initiatives and schemes framed by DST to develop research and development infrastructure in various institutions in the country, was honoured with the SRM-ICONN award of excellence in nanoscience and nanotechnology.