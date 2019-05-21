3% DA hike for govt. staff

The State government on Monday announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees. The increase would come into effect from January 1 this year.

The hike in DA followed orders issued by the Centre, the G.O. issued in this regard by the Finance Department stated.

“The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable under these orders shall be paid in cash with effect from January 1, 2019,” it stated.

Teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees in local bodies, those governed by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, teachers/physical education directors/librarians in government and aided polytechnics and Special Diploma Institutions, among others would get the revised DA.