3% DA hike for govt. staff

The State government on Monday announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees. The increase would come into effect from January 1 this year.
The hike in DA followed orders issued by the Centre, the G.O. issued in this regard by the Finance Department stated.
“The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable under these orders shall be paid in cash with effect from January 1, 2019,” it stated.
Teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees in local bodies, those governed by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, teachers/physical education directors/librarians in government and aided polytechnics and Special Diploma Institutions, among others would get the revised DA.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor