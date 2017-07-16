₹3-cr. special project to reduce pollution level at Dindigul village

DINDIGUL

A special project would be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore to scale down pollution level in groundwater and air at Chinna Pallapatti village, which was highly polluted owing to indiscriminate discharge of effluents from tanneries, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests C. Srinivasan.

Distributing welfare aid to beneficiaries at a function held at Chinna Pallapatti near here on Sunday, he said residents of the region were worst affected as air and water were acutely polluted. The foul smell emanating from tannery effluents was unbearable.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board sent a proposal to the government for advanced treatment of waste water and reduction of air and water pollution at the village. A laboratory would be set up soon to test treated water immediately, he said.

First, a survey would be conducted in the affected areas of the village to assess the damage and the level of pollution. Water and soil samples would also be taken up from different places. Later, stringent measures would be taken to reduce pollution level, he said.

To improve infrastructure facilities and basic amenities at the village, the district administration had implemented various development works such as digging bore wells, constructing overhead tank, flood retention walls, supply channels, individual toilets and laying additional drinking water pipelines and rural roads at a cost of ₹ 3.19 crore, he added.