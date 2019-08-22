2G spectrum case probe: Indian born British robotic surgeon moves HC seeking permission to fly abroad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed that it was questionable if the Madras High Court could hear cases related to the 2G spectrum case since the case was being investigated under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. The doubt was raised during the hearing of a petition filed by an Indian born British robotic surgeon M. Senthil Nathan, 60, who was being subjected to interrogation as a witness in the case.

Appearing before Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, Special Public Prosecutor for ED cases G. Hema said, she doubted whether the writ petition filed by the surgeon was maintainable in the Madras High Court on account of jurisdiction. The SPP also submitted a judgment passed by Justice B. Rajendran (since retired) of the High Court on January 5, 2017, holding that all cases related to 2G spectrum must be filed only before the Supreme Court.

The judge asked senior counsel Satish Parasaran, representing the surgeon, to go through the 2017 judgment and get back by Monday. In his affidavit, Dr. Nathan said, he had specialised in complex urological surgery and was working for the National Health Service in the University College of London. He also had his private practice at Harley Street and the London Clinic. He generally has 150 patient encounters a week and 10-15 complex surgeries.

In August 2018, he had received a notice from the ED seeking information in connection with an investigation into the affairs of a third party and he readily provided them. Subsequently, he was also asked to appear in India in person. However, he claimed to have provided all the details required, including documents, through his attorney since he could not travel to India on account of his professional obligations and temporary ill health.

He also repeatedly offered to take part in video conference or tele meetings and even offered to pay for the services. Nevertheless, the exact reason for his personal appearance was never made clear to him, he alleged. On August 9, when he was transiting through Chennai on his way to Shanghai for performing a live surgery, the Bureau of Immigration detained him at the airport on the basis of a look out circular issued by the Home Ministry.

“Without prejudice to my rights, I fully cooperated with the authorities and submitted myself to extensive interrogation, sometimes for more than 12 hours at a stretch. After having been interrogated for a period of 46 hours in total at Chennai and Delhi and providing all documents sought for, I was told I could travel back to London on August 19... However, that very evening, I was informed that I have to appear for further questioning in New Delhi.

“Thereafter I was further questioned for a period of 12 hours and am now being asked to remain in India indefinitely despite the fact that the officials have exhaustively questioned me on every facet of my business and profession. Further, I have submitted over 6,000 pages of documentary information including my entire email records and access to my mobile phones,” the petitioner said and sought the court’s permission to travel in and out of India.