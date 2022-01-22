29,870 test positive for COVID-19

33 deaths recorded; fresh cases fall for 5th consecutive day in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 30,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. A total of 29,870 people tested positive and 33 succumbed to the infection in the State.

The drop in fresh cases continued for the fifth consecutive day in Chennai, while cases rose in the majority of the districts. Chennai logged 7,038 cases, while continuing to account for the most number of deaths in the State as 14 persons died of COVID-19 in the city. Recoveries exceeded new cases in the city as 8,164 patients were discharged.

In Coimbatore, the daily tally rose from 3,390 to 3,653, while Chengalpattu registered a marginal rise from 2,196 to 2,250. While Kanniyakumari continued to record 1,000-plus cases (1,248), the daily tally breached the 1,000-mark in Salem and Tiruvallur. While there were 1,016 cases in Tiruvallur, Salem logged 1,009 infections.

The fresh cases pushed up the State’s overall tally to 30,72,666. With 1,54,282 samples tested, the positivity rate stood at 19.36%.

With 33 deaths (21 in private hospitals and 12 in government hospitals), the toll rose to 37,145. Besides Chennai, 12 districts recorded COVID-19 deaths.

As of date, a total of 1,87,358 patients are under treatment/home isolation in the State.

When compared to Thursday, more patients were discharged in the State. A total of 21,684 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 28,48,163.

1.22 lakh get jabs

A total of 1,22,169 people were vaccinated on Friday, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 8,88,35,491. Among those vaccinated were 9,072 people aged 15 to 17 and 66,064 people aged 18 to 44. So far, 1,84,285 precaution doses have been administered in the State.