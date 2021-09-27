2,981 candidates elected unopposed in ordinary polls for local bodies

365 elected unopposed in casual polls

A total of 2,981 persons were elected unopposed to various posts in nine districts, where ordinary elections are scheduled for October 6 and 9, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Sunday.

A total of 79,433 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 23,998 posts. There were no contestants for two posts of village panchayat president and 21 village panchayat ward members, an official release said.

Though 27,003 vacancies were initially notified, the election for one post in the Sriperumbudur panchayat union was put on hold following a court order. A total of 98,151 nominations were received after ordinary elections were notified to these posts, 1,166 were rejected, and 14,751 were withdrawn on Saturday.

As for the casual elections scheduled in 28 districts for October 9, candidates were elected unopposed for 365 posts. A total of 1,386 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 418 posts. Though the casual elections for 789 posts were notified, there were no contestants for two posts of village panchayat president and four village panchayat ward members, the release said. A total of 2,547 nominations were received for these posts, 80 were rejected and 716 were withdrawn on Saturday.