297 video lessons ready for Plus Two students

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 00:04 IST

SCERT and Kalvi TV prepare resources

The School Education Department has prepared 297 video lessons across subjects as learning resources for Plus Two students.

As part of the first phase of the Veetupalli initiative, 137 video lessons were given to students as learning resources. Government and government-aided schools were instructed to transfer the video lessons to students’ laptops through hi-tech labs in schools when the distribution of textbooks took place for Plus Two students in July.

In a circular, Director of School Education S. Kannappan issued instructions to all government school heads and teachers to download and access the required video resources. For the second phase, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Kalvi TV have together prepared these video lessons in 30 subjects.

“The resources can be transferred on to the laptops of the students. Not more than 20 students can be asked to come to the school at any given point of time to get the resources on their laptops,” the circular read.

The State government had earlier issued guidelines to be followed for the distribution of textbooks and officials have been asked to strictly follow them.

Since the schools in Tamil Nadu remain shut, the School Education Department has been taking steps to ensure that students have access to resources and can continue learning. Students who are in quarantine or are living in containment zones have been asked to reach out to their teachers after their quarantine period ends.