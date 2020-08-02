297 video lessons ready for Plus Two students

The School Education Department has prepared 297 video lessons across subjects as learning resources for Plus Two students.
As part of the first phase of the Veetupalli initiative, 137 video lessons were given to students as learning resources. Government and government-aided schools were instructed to transfer the video lessons to students’ laptops through hi-tech labs in schools when the distribution of textbooks took place for Plus Two students in July.
In a circular, Director of School Education S. Kannappan issued instructions to all government school heads and teachers to download and access the required video resources. For the second phase, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Kalvi TV have together prepared these video lessons in 30 subjects.
“The resources can be transferred on to the laptops of the students. Not more than 20 students can be asked to come to the school at any given point of time to get the resources on their laptops,” the circular read.
The State government had earlier issued guidelines to be followed for the distribution of textbooks and officials have been asked to strictly follow them.
Since the schools in Tamil Nadu remain shut, the School Education Department has been taking steps to ensure that students have access to resources and can continue learning. Students who are in quarantine or are living in containment zones have been asked to reach out to their teachers after their quarantine period ends.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath