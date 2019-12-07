2,910 kg of adulterated jaggery seized in Chithode

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department raided a private jaggery market in Chithode and seized 2,910 kg of adulterated jaggery on Saturday.

Following complaints that adulterated jaggery had been brought to the market and was being auctioned, a team led by T. Kalaivani, District Designated Officer, along with officials inspected the market and found jaggery that was a bright yellow colour. Officials said that to produce the bright yellow colour, manufacturers use white sugar, super phosphate, chemical dyes, soda powder and other chemicals which are banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Mrs. Kalaivani told The Hindu that four samples were lifted and would be sent for laboratory tests. “If reports confirm adulteration, a case will be registered against the manufacturers concerned”, she said. The jaggery was seized and locked in a room and traders were asked not to use it until a laboratory report confirmed its quality.

An awareness meeting was also conducted for manufactures at the market asking them not to make adulterated products. Officials said that legal action will be taken against those involved in adulteration.Only jaggery in pale and dark colours, which is produced without adding chemicals, should be consumed, they said.

Complaints related to adulteration of food items or issues compromise in quality can be lodged at the department’s WhatsApp number 9444042322.