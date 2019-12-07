Tamil Nadu

2,910 kg of adulterated jaggery seized in Chithode

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspecting adulterated jaggery at a market at Chithode in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspecting adulterated jaggery at a market at Chithode in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday   | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

more-in

The jaggery was seized at a private market by Food Safety officials, following complaints

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department raided a private jaggery market in Chithode and seized 2,910 kg of adulterated jaggery on Saturday.

Following complaints that adulterated jaggery had been brought to the market and was being auctioned, a team led by T. Kalaivani, District Designated Officer, along with officials inspected the market and found jaggery that was a bright yellow colour. Officials said that to produce the bright yellow colour, manufacturers use white sugar, super phosphate, chemical dyes, soda powder and other chemicals which are banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Mrs. Kalaivani told The Hindu that four samples were lifted and would be sent for laboratory tests. “If reports confirm adulteration, a case will be registered against the manufacturers concerned”, she said. The jaggery was seized and locked in a room and traders were asked not to use it until a laboratory report confirmed its quality.

An awareness meeting was also conducted for manufactures at the market asking them not to make adulterated products. Officials said that legal action will be taken against those involved in adulteration.Only jaggery in pale and dark colours, which is produced without adding chemicals, should be consumed, they said.

Complaints related to adulteration of food items or issues compromise in quality can be lodged at the department’s WhatsApp number 9444042322.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
food safety
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Erode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 1:37:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/2910-kg-of-adulterated-jaggery-seized-in-chithode/article30229888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY