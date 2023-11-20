290 held in the past 10 months for peddling ganja in Cuddalore district

November 20, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Intensifying their crackdown against ganja peddlers, the Cuddalore district police have registered 199 cases in the last 10 months, and arrested 290 persons. A total of 91.33 kgs of ganja and 18 vehicles were seized from the possession of the accused.

Acting under instructions from Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, an intensive crackdown was launched against ganja and other contrabands in the district. Special teams conducted raids at various places since January and as many as 290 persons who were involved in ganja smuggling and selling were arrested by the police.

Of them seven persons who were arrested several times in the past and continued to indulge in the crime were detained under the Goondas Act, a senior Police officer said.

The police also seized 1,608 kgs of gutkha and banned chewable tobacco products in the crackdown against drug peddlers and those stocking tobacco products illegally.

“So far, we have booked 651 cases and arrested 675 persons who were involved in smuggling and sale of gutkha products. Following instructions, police personnel across Cuddalore distirct had been conducting the crackdown,” the officer added.