29 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 29 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This included seven persons who returned from abroad – three from the United Arab Emirates and one each from Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. Among the fresh cases, there were six cases in Coimbatore, four in Chennai and two each in Chengalpattu and Salem. A total of 14 persons were discharged, while the total active caseload rose to 134. Of the 134, Coimbatore had the most with 30 active cases followed by Chennai (19). A total of 3,194 samples were tested. According to Friday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate was 0.6%.

