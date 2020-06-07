29 more test positive for COVID-19 in Vellore

VELLORE

07 June 2020 00:10 IST

Vellore district witnessed a spurt in the number of cases with 29 testing positive for COVID-19, including a woman who died after pregnancy/childbirth related issues. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 82.

Till Saturday, 38 persons were discharged and the remaining patients were undergoing treatment in government and private facilities.

There are 13 new cases reported from KV Kuppam block, majority of them contacts of returnees who tested positive from Thondanthulasi, Latheri, Vaduganthangal villages.

There are three new cases from Gudiyatham block, 11 from Vellore city municipal corporation limits, one each from Kaniyambadi and Pernambut blocks.

While three persons have been admitted to Christian Medical College Hospital, the remaining are being treated at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, said Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram here on Saturday. This included eight hospital staff, those with travel history and contacts of positive cases, he said.