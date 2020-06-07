Tamil Nadu

29 more test positive for COVID-19 in Vellore

Vellore district witnessed a spurt in the number of cases with 29 testing positive for COVID-19, including a woman who died after pregnancy/childbirth related issues. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 82.

Till Saturday, 38 persons were discharged and the remaining patients were undergoing treatment in government and private facilities.

There are 13 new cases reported from KV Kuppam block, majority of them contacts of returnees who tested positive from Thondanthulasi, Latheri, Vaduganthangal villages.

There are three new cases from Gudiyatham block, 11 from Vellore city municipal corporation limits, one each from Kaniyambadi and Pernambut blocks.

While three persons have been admitted to Christian Medical College Hospital, the remaining are being treated at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, said Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram here on Saturday. This included eight hospital staff, those with travel history and contacts of positive cases, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 12:14:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/29-more-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-vellore/article31769695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY