29 kg of ganja seized

The Nanguneri police are on the lookout for a couple and their three sons after the police seized 29 kg of ganja from their houses on Wednesday. Police said raid was conducted in three houses of S. Palani of Thambupuram near Nanguneri in the presence of villagers following information about the cannabis stocked in these houses when the inmates were away. As the police seized 29 kg of ganja from the three places, Palani, his wife P. Subbammal, sons P. Duraipandi, P. Selvakumar and P. Nambiraja escaped.
Plea to extend train service
: The need to extend Train No. 22627/22628 Tiruchi-Tirunelveli Intercity Express to Nagercoil or Thiruvananthapuram is a genuine demand of the Kanniyakumari District Rail Users Association, said its secretary P. Edward Jeni here on Thursday.
He has sent a memorandum to the authorities concerned in this regard.
