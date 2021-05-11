28,978 more people test positive, 232 die

CHENNAI

11 May 2021 00:12 IST

State’s case tally crosses the 14-lakh mark; active caseload surpasses 1.5 lakh; 94,890 people inoculated

Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 28,978 cases and 232 deaths, with Chennai recording the highest number of fatalities at 67.

The State’s tally surpassed 14 lakh — so far, 14,09,237 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Its toll touched 15,880.

With the fresh cases, the active caseload went past the 1.5 lakh-mark.

A total of 1,52,389 people, including 35,153 in Chennai, 12,978 in Chengalpattu and 13,406 in Coimbatore, are under treatment across the State.

Chennai, for the second consecutive day, reported 7,000-plus cases. A total of 7,149 people tested positive in the city. There were 2,781 cases in Coimbatore and 2,181 in Chengalpattu. Madurai and Tiruvallur reported 1,024 and 1,008 cases respectively. There were 895 cases in Krishnagiri, 869 in Tiruchi, 862 in Tirunelveli and 831 in Thanjavur.

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan was among those who tested positive. He said on Twitter that he was going to isolate himself.

Among the 232 fatalities, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari recorded 20 deaths each. Coimbatore reported 15 deaths, while there were 14 in Madurai, 13 in Kancheepuram and 11 in Tiruchi.

Three people in their 20s succumbed to the infection.

One of them, a 24-year-old man from Chennai, who did not have co-morbidities, was admitted to a private hospital on April 26 with complaints of fever and cough for 18 days and difficulty in breathing for 17 days. He died on May 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Twenty-one people in their 30s were among the deceased. This included a 30-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai, who was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Cheyyar, on May 4, with complaints of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, and died on May 9 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 20,904 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 12,40,968. In the last 24 hours, 1,46,233 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,41,54,820.

Another 94,890 people, including 48,729 people in the 45-59 age group and 32,725 senior citizens, were vaccinated in the State on Monday, taking the State’s overall coverage to 65,08,416.

Vaccination was held in 2,836 sessions.