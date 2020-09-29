286 new cases recorded in Puducherry

Puducherry

29 September 2020 00:48 IST

Registering a fall in fresh COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Puducherry reported 286 new cases and two deaths on Monday.

While a 51-year-old patient died in the capital, an 89-year-old patient succumbed to coronavirus in Karaikal, taking the cumulative toll to 515.

The new cases emerged from testing of 3,596 samples during the last 24 hours pointing to an infection rate of 7.95%. Puducherry recorded 248 of the new cases, Karaikal 30, Yanam seven and Mahe one.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said the fatality rate was 1.93% and the recovery rate 79.28%.

During the last 24 hours, 505 patients recovered, taking the aggregate of active cases to 5,013, while 21,156 persons have been discharged so far.

Of the 1,76,184 samples tested so far, 1,45,800 returned negative.