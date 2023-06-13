285 new vehicles inducted into Forest department

June 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 285 new vehicles for staff of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests to modernise the forest force. The vehicles include 200 electric two-wheelers at a cost of ₹2.42 crores, 50 SUVs and 35 specially designed rescue and rehabilitation vehicles.

The SUVs were procured at a cost of ₹4.63 crore for the use of Field Management Units. The rescue vehicles, modified to carry frontline staff to conflict areas and locations of forest fires, will be deployed in 35 districts and will allow carrying trap cages for leopards or tigers and other small animals, trapping nets and fire fighting equipment.

The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has planned to use ₹52.83 crore of sanctioned funds towards modernisation of forest infrastructure, improving forest management practices, undertaking capacity building of its human resources and intensifying forest protection practices in interior and remote forest areas, as per an official release.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Subrat Mohapatra were present.

