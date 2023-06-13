ADVERTISEMENT

285 new vehicles inducted into Forest department

June 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagging off specially designed rescue and rehabilitation vehicles for Forest department staff, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 285 new vehicles for staff of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests to modernise the forest force. The vehicles include 200 electric two-wheelers at a cost of ₹2.42 crores, 50 SUVs and 35 specially designed rescue and rehabilitation vehicles.

The SUVs were procured at a cost of ₹4.63 crore for the use of Field Management Units. The rescue vehicles, modified to carry frontline staff to conflict areas and locations of forest fires, will be deployed in 35 districts and will allow carrying trap cages for leopards or tigers and other small animals, trapping nets and fire fighting equipment.

The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests has planned to use ₹52.83 crore of sanctioned funds towards modernisation of forest infrastructure, improving forest management practices, undertaking capacity building of its human resources and intensifying forest protection practices in interior and remote forest areas, as per an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary to Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Subrat Mohapatra were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US