280 bags of ration rice seized, three held in Kallakurichi district

The seizure was made by a police team conducting vehicle checks at Sembianmadevi; the rice was meant for PDS supply

January 09, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ulundurpet police on Sunday seized 280 bags of ration rice, meant for supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS), from a lorry and arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a vehicle check at Sembianmadevi when they intercepted a lorry. The team searched the vehicle and found 280 rice bags, each weighing 25 kg.

Investigations by the police revealed that the accused Raghothaman, 27, Vijayakumar, 25, and Sivanesan, 22 of Mambakkam had purchased the rice from family cardholders. The trio were arrested and remanded to custody.

