 28-year-old worker rescued as fire breaks out in shoe godown

Published - August 07, 2024 11:32 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A shoe godown caught fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Wednesday.

A shoe godown caught fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 28-year-old worker was rescued after fire broke out in a shoe godown near Ambur in Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Police said Mohammad Ismail, 58, had been running his godown on the rented ground floor of a two-storey building for the past few years.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. by K. Magesh, one of the local workers employed by Ismail. He was sleeping in the godown when he caught sight of smoke rising from the meter panel board of the building.

The unused leather wastes dumped near the board caught fire which then spread to the rest of the building spanning 2,200 sq.ft within minutes.

Passers-by and residents alerted the firefighters and police.. Fire fighters from Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns rushed to the spot and put out the fire after fighting for more than two hours. The worker was rescued.

Initial inquiry revealed that electrical short circuit might have caused the fire. Various equipment and leather shoes were lost to the fire. The loss has been estimated around ₹10 lakh.

A case has been registered by Ambur Taluk police.

